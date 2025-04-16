Pre-Dawn Explosion Rattles Churachandpur

A low-intensity explosion caused alarm in Churachandpur's Elim Veng area during the early hours of Wednesday, according to officials.

The incident took place near the Jamsuan-Sahei roads junction, though fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Residents observed some individuals arriving on a two-wheeler around 1 am before hurling a bomb and fleeing. Police are currently conducting an investigation to identify those responsible for the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)