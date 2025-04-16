Left Menu

Pre-Dawn Explosion Rattles Churachandpur

A low-intensity explosion occurred in Churachandpur's Elim Veng area, sparking panic among locals. Happening near the Jamsuan-Sahei roads junction, the incident involved unidentified individuals on a two-wheeler. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and police have initiated an investigation to track down the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A low-intensity explosion caused alarm in Churachandpur's Elim Veng area during the early hours of Wednesday, according to officials.

The incident took place near the Jamsuan-Sahei roads junction, though fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Residents observed some individuals arriving on a two-wheeler around 1 am before hurling a bomb and fleeing. Police are currently conducting an investigation to identify those responsible for the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

