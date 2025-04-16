Pentagon Turmoil: Senior Adviser Dan Caldwell's Sudden Exit

Dan Caldwell, a top adviser to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, was dramatically removed from the Pentagon premises following allegations of leaking sensitive department information. Two defense officials have confirmed his administrative leave status amidst the ongoing investigation.

Details surrounding Caldwell's abrupt departure remain sparse, as the investigation, shrouded in confidentiality, targets unauthorized information disclosures within the department. Concerns have heightened following a directive by Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, emphasizing a stringent crackdown on information security.

Serving as Hegseth's point person in a sensitive Signal messaging chat involving top Trump administration officials, Caldwell held a pivotal role. His professional journey, from policy director at Concerned Veterans for America to senior adviser at the Pentagon, underscores a deep-seated connection with Hegseth, making his exit all the more noteworthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)