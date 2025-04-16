Left Menu

Pentagon Turmoil: Senior Adviser Dan Caldwell's Sudden Exit

Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of department information, leading to his escorted exit from the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:46 IST
Pentagon Turmoil: Senior Adviser Dan Caldwell's Sudden Exit
  • Country:
  • United States

Dan Caldwell, a top adviser to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, was dramatically removed from the Pentagon premises following allegations of leaking sensitive department information. Two defense officials have confirmed his administrative leave status amidst the ongoing investigation.

Details surrounding Caldwell's abrupt departure remain sparse, as the investigation, shrouded in confidentiality, targets unauthorized information disclosures within the department. Concerns have heightened following a directive by Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, emphasizing a stringent crackdown on information security.

Serving as Hegseth's point person in a sensitive Signal messaging chat involving top Trump administration officials, Caldwell held a pivotal role. His professional journey, from policy director at Concerned Veterans for America to senior adviser at the Pentagon, underscores a deep-seated connection with Hegseth, making his exit all the more noteworthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025