Maharashtra's Bold Initiatives to Combat Latur Water Crisis

Maharashtra PWD Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale has prioritized addressing the water crisis in Latur district through a rigorous 100-day seven-point action plan. Key measures include the Amritdhara water conservation campaign, the Maha-Ration QR initiative, and a road safety campaign. Efforts also focus on crop insurance grievances.

Updated: 16-04-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Public Works Department Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale has emphasized the urgency of resolving the water crisis affecting Latur district, highlighting the state government's commitment to a robust 100-day seven-point action plan.

During a virtual review, Bhosale assessed efforts towards water scarcity relief, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana's implementation, and the initiative's various schemes, including the Amritdhara water conservation effort.

He directed officials to regulate reservoir water levels and ensure supply to remote areas while addressing the rising number of farmer complaints about crop insurance, calling for prompt response from insurance and agricultural bodies.

