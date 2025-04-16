Bail Hearing Adjourned for Former MLA Irfan Solanki

The Allahabad High Court has deferred the bail application hearing of former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in an extortion-related criminal case to May 8.

Solanki faces charges under Section 386 of the IPC and the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, tied to a 2022 incident in Kanpur Nagar.

The postponement follows the recent submission of a counter affidavit by the Uttar Pradesh government, as required by a court order dated April 4. The case is being presided over by Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)