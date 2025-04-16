Nadine Heredia Seeks Diplomatic Asylum in Brazil Amid Sentencing

Nadine Heredia, the spouse of Peru's ex-President Ollanta Humala, touched down in Brazil's capital, Brasilia, on Wednesday, as she sought diplomatic asylum, according to the Brazilian foreign ministry.

Heredia, who is facing a 15-year prison sentence alongside her husband for illegal funding activities involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, plans to continue her journey to Sao Paulo later in the day, as reported by her lawyer.

The couple's conviction was announced by a Peruvian court on Tuesday, adding another layer of complexity to a saga involving high-profile political figures and international legal entanglements.

