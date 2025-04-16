Left Menu

Nadine Heredia Seeks Diplomatic Asylum in Brazil Amid Sentencing

Nadine Heredia, wife of former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, has arrived in Brasilia, Brazil, seeking diplomatic asylum. This comes after both she and her husband were sentenced to 15 years in prison for receiving funds from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. Heredia plans to travel to Sao Paulo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:02 IST
Nadine Heredia Seeks Diplomatic Asylum in Brazil Amid Sentencing
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Nadine Heredia, the spouse of Peru's ex-President Ollanta Humala, touched down in Brazil's capital, Brasilia, on Wednesday, as she sought diplomatic asylum, according to the Brazilian foreign ministry.

Heredia, who is facing a 15-year prison sentence alongside her husband for illegal funding activities involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, plans to continue her journey to Sao Paulo later in the day, as reported by her lawyer.

The couple's conviction was announced by a Peruvian court on Tuesday, adding another layer of complexity to a saga involving high-profile political figures and international legal entanglements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025