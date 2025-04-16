Left Menu

Slovak Parliament's Controversial NGO Law Sparks Debate

The Slovak parliament has passed a contentious law intensifying the requirements for non-governmental organizations (NGOs), sparking criticism and comparisons to Russian legislation. Critics argue that the law, backed by pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico, aims to target civil sector activists and restrict their operations by imposing stringent donor and administrative declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious move, the Slovak parliament has enacted a law imposing stricter reporting mandates on non-governmental organizations (NGOs), causing uproar and comparisons to Russian legislation. The controversial law, supported by pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico, demands NGOs disclose extensive donor lists and administer penalties for administrative slip-ups.

Prime Minister Fico and the government have long accused NGOs of backing liberal opposition forces, criticizing them for accepting funds from foreign entities, including a foundation established by U.S. philanthropist George Soros. Amidst a polarized Slovak electorate, Fico blamed NGOs for allegedly planning to heighten peaceful protests against his leadership, a claim they vehemently deny.

The legislative proposal faced additional challenges, including blockages by Fico's allies that prevented labeling NGOs with foreign support indicators and empowered the interior ministry to dissolve organizations over errors. Human rights advocates and public officials warn the law could infringe on constitutional rights, urging the parliament to reassess the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

