Tunisia's Crackdown: A Return to Political Repression
Tunisia is facing criticism for politically motivated arrests under President Kais Saied. Human Rights Watch reports the suppression of lawyers, journalists, and activists. The report highlights the use of military courts and cybercrime laws to detain critics, raising concerns over human rights and fair trials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:35 IST
Tunisia has come under international scrutiny for using politically motivated arrests to suppress dissent against President Kais Saied, according to a recent Human Rights Watch report.
The report describes a regression in civil liberties, noting that since 2021, the government has targeted legal professionals, media personnel, and political activists.
President Saied consolidated power during crises, exerting control over the judiciary, which has led to arbitrary detentions based on broad accusations of state security threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
