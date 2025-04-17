Tunisia's Crackdown: A Return to Political Repression

Tunisia has come under international scrutiny for using politically motivated arrests to suppress dissent against President Kais Saied, according to a recent Human Rights Watch report.

The report describes a regression in civil liberties, noting that since 2021, the government has targeted legal professionals, media personnel, and political activists.

President Saied consolidated power during crises, exerting control over the judiciary, which has led to arbitrary detentions based on broad accusations of state security threats.

