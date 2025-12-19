Left Menu

U.S. Rallies Global Support for Haiti's Gang Suppression Force

The U.S. has secured commitments from various nations, boosting the gang suppression force in Haiti to 7,500 security personnel. This force aims to counteract armed gangs that have overtaken much of Port-au-Prince, causing widespread displacement and hunger. The efforts follow a U.N. resolution to expand the mission.

The United States has successfully garnered commitments from multiple countries to form a robust gang suppression force in Haiti, revealed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.

Following the U.N. Security Council's decision to expand an international security mission in Haiti, the force is set to include 7,500 personnel, exceeding the initially targeted 5,500. These pledged forces will address the armed gangs that have seized control of Port-au-Prince.

With the backing of 18 entities, including nations pledging personnel, resources, and technical aid, the U.S. and Canada have been instrumental in orchestrating this initiative, which aims to bring stability to the region suffering from gang-induced violence and displacement.

