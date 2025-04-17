Controversy Over Abrego Garcia's Return: U.S. Courts vs. Trump Administration

A federal judge in Maryland has mandated that officials from President Donald Trump's administration provide sworn testimony to explain why they have not complied with orders to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia from a prison in El Salvador.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis's order comes amid continued defiance from Trump officials, who argue that a Supreme Court directive to bring back Abrego Garcia was unclear. The judge warned that the process could last up to two weeks, instructing all parties to clear their schedules. This development follows statements from White House advisors and El Salvador's president, citing a lack of authority and national security concerns in their refusal to repatriate Garcia.

Amidst this legal entanglement, Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen announced his plans to visit El Salvador, seeking to ensure Garcia's wellbeing. He criticized the administration's handling of Garcia's deportation as erroneous and emphasized the federal courts' order to secure his return. The situation remains tense, with U.S. political and judicial entities clashing over jurisdiction and international protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)