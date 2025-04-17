Cambodia's Strategic Bet: Xi's Visit Signals Economic Boost

Cambodia is looking to secure more financial assistance from China as President Xi Jinping concludes his three-nation tour of Southeast Asia. The region, reeling from high U.S. tariffs, views China's investments in infrastructure as pivotal to economic growth.

China, Cambodia's largest creditor, has invested billions in infrastructure projects. Officials expect further cooperation in developing infrastructure like the proposed 180 km canal. Yet, there is no public financial commitment from China for this ambitious project, leading to variances in statements about financial contributions.

Tensions overshadow this partnership due to scams run by Chinese gangs in Cambodia. The deportation of Chinese nationals back to China has strained relations, particularly with Taiwan. Despite these issues, the nations recently conducted joint military exercises, highlighting their strategic alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)