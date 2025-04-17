Left Menu

Army Jawan Arrested in YouTuber Grenade Incident

An army jawan has been arrested for allegedly training an accused in a grenade attack at a YouTuber's residence in Jalandhar, Punjab. The grenade failed to explode. This incident is linked to recent blasts in the region, with a Pakistani gangster taking responsibility for the YouTuber attack.

An Army jawan has been arrested following an investigation into a grenade attack on a Jalandhar-based YouTuber's residence, according to Punjab Police's announcement on Thursday.

The jawan, Sukhcharan Singh, stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly offered online training on using hand grenades to one of the suspects, authorities revealed.

The attack involved a grenade thrown at YouTuber Rozer Sandhu's home between March 15 and 16, though it did not detonate. Police have communicated Singh's involvement to army authorities, and he has been placed on a five-day police remand for further investigation. Seven arrests have been made in connection with the incident, believed to be motivated by derogatory remarks against the Muslim community. Recent months have seen multiple explosions targeting police and public places in nearby regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

