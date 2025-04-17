Cambodia Leans on China for Economic Boost Amid Xi's Visit

Cambodia is looking to strengthen its financial alliance with China as President Xi Jinping visits the nation, backed by a history of significant Chinese investment in infrastructure. The visit marks the final stop of Xi's Southeast Asia tour.

Meas Soksensan, spokesperson for Cambodia's finance ministry, hinted at new cooperative ventures in infrastructure just before Xi's arrival in Phnom Penh. However, Xi's address only highlighted previous Chinese projects in Cambodia, offering no fresh details on initiatives like the proposed 180 km Funan Techo Canal.

The visit underscores increasing economic cooperation amid geopolitical tensions fueled by U.S. tariffs. As China grapples with reduced overseas investments, both countries reaffirm their enduring partnership, though no new financial commitments have been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)