Maharashtra Deputy Calls for Stringent Monitoring of Shelter Homes

In Maharashtra, concerning revelations have emerged after the rescue of 29 children from a shelter home amid serious allegations of abuse. Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe has called for the installation of more CCTV cameras across similar establishments.

Located in the Khadavli area of Thane district, the shelter home is under scrutiny due to the dubious registration of children's addresses listed as 'railway station,' raising suspicions about their former living conditions. Gorhe urged thorough investigations by police to determine whether this falsification was intentional.

Authorities are instructed to cross-verify the addresses of school children in local educational institutions to detect any unregistered or unlawful shelters. Gorhe also highlighted the importance of maintaining the educational and psychological support for the rescued children and emphasized the need for legal measures to bring perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)