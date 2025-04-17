Left Menu

France's Prisons Under Siege: Drug Traffickers Suspected

A series of unprecedented attacks on French prisons, likely orchestrated by drug traffickers, raises alarm. Despite ongoing containment efforts, the surge in South American cocaine complicates the situation. Investigations are underway, with government plans to isolate top drug lords in high-security facilities.

An unprecedented wave of attacks on French prisons, suspected to be orchestrated by drug traffickers, has caused significant concern. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau suggested on Thursday that criminal forces, possibly influenced by drug cartels, are the main suspects in these disturbances.

This week alone, at least nine prison facilities have been targeted, with incidents including arson. The home of a prison guard was also attacked with a vehicle set ablaze. Though an arrest was made, the link to the attacks remains unconfirmed. The government believes this is retaliation to its heightened efforts to curb cocaine trafficking.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin is responding with plans for high-security prisons aimed at isolating the nation's top drug lords. Meanwhile, a Telegram group advocating for prisoners' rights is under scrutiny as the influx of South American cocaine continues to provoke violence, expanding drug-related activities beyond major cities into smaller towns.

