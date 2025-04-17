Japan's Economic Concerns Over U.S. Trade Tariffs

Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato articulated the country's apprehensions about the economic repercussions of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs. Speaking to Reuters, Kato underscored the potential risks these tariffs and subsequent market instability pose to Japan's economic recovery.

The minister expressed the need for steady currency rates, tying them to economic fundamentals, and reiterated that disorderly shifts are undesirable. Kato highlighted the importance of open communications with the United States to mitigate any adverse effects arising from the tariffs.

Despite Trump's allegations against Japan for currency manipulation, Kato maintained that the yen's fluctuations were not intentional. He stresses the importance of policy coordination, indicating Japan's willingness to align with other nations to address these economic challenges and bolster cooperation with the U.S. for mutual benefit.

