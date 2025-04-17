dvipa Defence Unveils UGRAM: India’s Fully Indigenous Combat Rifle

In a major stride toward bolstering India’s defence self-reliance and reducing dependence on foreign weapon systems, the Ministry of Science and Technology, through the Technology Development Board (TDB), has extended significant financial assistance to M/s dvipa Defence India Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, formerly known as M/s dvipa Armour Pvt. Ltd. The initiative aims to develop and commercialize a fully indigenous, high-performance 7.62 mm x 51 mm assault rifle named UGRAM, which means “ferocious” in Sanskrit.

The project, titled “Development and Commercialization of 7.62 mm x 51 mm Assault Rifles,” is being executed in close alignment with the Indian Army’s General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR), ensuring compatibility with the operational needs of India’s armed forces.

A Strategic Leap Toward Self-Reliance

India has historically relied on imported small arms, leading to substantial foreign exchange expenditures and interoperability challenges among the three services. With inconsistent training standards and logistical complexities, the limitations of legacy systems such as the INSAS rifle—developed in the 1980s—have become increasingly apparent. These rifles are now considered obsolete for modern battlefield and counter-insurgency requirements.

In response, the Government of India, in 2017, initiated a transformative policy shift to phase out ageing small arms in favour of next-generation rifles chambered in 7.62 mm x 51 mm NATO-grade ammunition—a globally recognized standard for high-powered infantry rifles.

Recognizing this strategic need, dvipa Defence India Pvt. Ltd. emerged as a proactive domestic solution. Founded in October 2018, the company is among India’s early private sector entities licensed to design and manufacture small arms and ammunition. dvipa’s collaboration with Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), DRDO, Pune has been pivotal in ensuring that the new rifles meet the highest standards of quality and combat readiness.

UGRAM: India’s Indigenous, Combat-Ready Rifle

UGRAM represents a major milestone in India’s defence manufacturing sector. Designed to serve frontline infantry, special forces, paramilitary units, and counter-terror teams, UGRAM is a modular, rugged, and ergonomically advanced 7.62 mm x 51 mm assault rifle with several standout features.

Key Technical Features:

100% Indigenous Development: Entirely conceptualized, designed, manufactured, and tested within India under DRDO supervision.

Long-Stroke Piston Mechanism: Enhances reliability in harsh battlefield conditions and reduces carbon fouling.

Material Excellence: All pressure-bearing parts are crafted from high-strength steel, ensuring superior durability.

Advanced Composites: Lightweight, high-grade nylon-based polymers used in the handguard, buttstock, and pistol grip.

Ergonomics & Ambidexterity: Side-mounted cocking handle and ambidextrous magazine release offer versatility for both left- and right-handed shooters.

Rapid Development Cycle: dvipa Defence achieved an impressive feat by developing five working prototypes within just 100 days, all of which passed initial trials at ARDE.

This development lays the foundation for creating a state-of-the-art manufacturing ecosystem within India. TDB’s financial support will facilitate the setup of an integrated production facility, complete with in-house quality assurance and testing infrastructure, which is critical for achieving high-volume, high-quality manufacturing standards.

National Leadership Commends the Effort

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, praised the initiative, stating:

“TDB’s support to dvipa Defence underscores our commitment to indigenizing critical defence technologies under ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. This project not only strengthens self-reliance but also paves the way for import substitution and future exports through trusted strategic partnerships.”

The founders of dvipa Defence India echoed the sentiment:

“We are proud to contribute to India’s strategic autonomy by building world-class defence products from Indian soil. The support from TDB strengthens our resolve to manufacture for the forces, by the forces, in India.”

The Road Ahead: Building a Defence Manufacturing Powerhouse

The UGRAM project aligns closely with the Indian government’s push toward defence sector modernization, indigenization, and strategic autonomy. It reflects a larger ecosystem shift that encourages private players to actively participate in the nation’s defence preparedness, with strong backing from government agencies like TDB and DRDO.

Looking ahead, dvipa Defence’s success with UGRAM could potentially open the door to exports to friendly nations, positioning India as a credible global player in small arms manufacturing. Furthermore, this initiative will generate employment, foster technical skill development, and contribute to a sustainable, indigenous military-industrial complex.

With successful development, testing, and deployment, UGRAM has the potential to become the standard infantry rifle across various Indian armed and paramilitary forces, replacing legacy systems and reducing the nation’s strategic vulnerabilities tied to foreign dependencies.

In essence, UGRAM is not just a rifle—it is a symbol of India’s defence resilience, innovation, and ambition to lead from the front in a rapidly changing global security landscape.