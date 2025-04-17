Left Menu

BTech Graduate's Retaliatory Theft Spree in Hospitals

Vikas, a BTech graduate from MIT Pune, was arrested for stealing from hospitals across multiple cities due to a debt-induced grudge against the medical fraternity. He targeted high-value items as revenge for a denied concession on his Covid-19 treatment bills.

Vikas
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, a BTech graduate named Vikas was apprehended by the police for a spate of high-profile thefts at hospitals across Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune.

The 31-year-old computer science graduate held a grudge against the medical community, stemming from financial distress after his Covid-19 treatment costs soared. Vikas's plea for discounted medical bills was rejected by a hospital in Pune, fueling his vendetta.

Disguised as a visitor, he meticulously planned and executed thefts, targeting expensive hospital equipment, and was eventually caught in Delhi following surveillance and CCTV tracking. He operated without SIM cards, using Wi-Fi to elude detection, and was found linked to several other theft incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

