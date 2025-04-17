Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes AIIMS in High-Profile Nitish Katara Case

The Supreme Court has criticized AIIMS for its 'casual approach' in assessing the health of Vikas Yadav's mother, a convict in the Nitish Katara murder case. Yadav seeks interim bail to care for her. The court stressed the need for a thorough medical board review and fairness from state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:29 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes AIIMS in High-Profile Nitish Katara Case
Vikas Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday scolded AIIMS for its 'casual approach' regarding the health evaluation of Vikas Yadav's mother, whose involvement in the Nitish Katara murder case has drawn extensive attention. Yadav, currently serving a 25-year sentence, sought interim bail to attend to his ailing mother.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted that the report by AIIMS was submitted carelessly without addressing whether surgery was necessary for Yadav's mother. The court criticized the board's lack of effort, emphasizing that medical boards should not operate merely as messengers.

The Supreme Court instructed Vipin Tyagi of Yashoda Hospital to report on the mother's health via video conference. Previously, the court admonished the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for delays in forming a medical board, stressing that post the April 2 order; a prompt response was required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

