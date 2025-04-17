Left Menu

High Court Deliberates on Central Forces in Murshidabad

The Calcutta High Court will decide on maintaining central forces in the violence-hit Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It suggested forming a panel to oversee peace and rehabilitation efforts. A court hearing included appeals for a national probe into violence and the return of displaced families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:36 IST
High Court Deliberates on Central Forces in Murshidabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court reserved its decision regarding the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad, a district recently fraught with violence.

A proposed three-member panel, including representatives from human rights commissions and legal services, is set to assess and facilitate peace restoration and rehabilitation for those displaced.

The court's hearing, prompted by a petition from Suvendu Adhikari, brought to light the occurrence of bomb blasts during communal riots. Adhikari requested the National Investigation Agency take charge of the investigation, highlighting the continuing unrest in Murshidabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025