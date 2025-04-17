High Court Deliberates on Central Forces in Murshidabad

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court reserved its decision regarding the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad, a district recently fraught with violence.

A proposed three-member panel, including representatives from human rights commissions and legal services, is set to assess and facilitate peace restoration and rehabilitation for those displaced.

The court's hearing, prompted by a petition from Suvendu Adhikari, brought to light the occurrence of bomb blasts during communal riots. Adhikari requested the National Investigation Agency take charge of the investigation, highlighting the continuing unrest in Murshidabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)