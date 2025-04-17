Left Menu

Russia Lifts Longstanding Ban on Afghanistan's Taliban

Russia's Supreme Court has lifted a ban on the Taliban, previously designated as a terrorist group. This marks a diplomatic win for the Taliban, allowing for appearances at Russian forums and aligning with Moscow's regional ambitions. The decision follows a law enabling such legal changes.

In a significant diplomatic shift, Russia's Supreme Court has revoked its long-held ban on Afghanistan's Taliban. Previously designated a terrorist organization, the Taliban faced prohibitive restrictions under Russian law since 2003.

This judicial decision represents a diplomatic victory for the Taliban, enabling greater engagement with Russia, a nation increasingly asserting itself as a regional power broker. Despite their terrorist designation, Taliban representatives have participated in various forums hosted by Moscow.

The court ruling follows last year's enactment of legislation that empowers courts to suspend official terrorist designations, a move predicted to reshape regional dynamics.

