Andhra Pradesh's New SC Sub-categorisation Ordinance: A Boost for Equality

Andhra Pradesh has introduced an ordinance to sub-categorize Scheduled Castes into three groups for government jobs and education, with varied reservation percentages. This initiative, approved by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aims to ensure fair distribution of opportunities and was backed by a Supreme Court ruling allowing such classification.

Amaravati | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:00 IST
In a move aimed at ensuring fair distribution of opportunities, Andhra Pradesh has issued an ordinance on Thursday, to sub-categorize Scheduled Castes (SC) into three groups for government jobs and education.

The Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes (Sub-classification) Ordinance, 2025, will be published in the state's Gazette in multiple languages, following approval by the Cabinet led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The ordinance aims to provide varied reservation percentages within the existing 15 per cent quota for 59 SC castes.

This decision comes after a Supreme Court ruling last year permitted states to make sub-classifications within reserved categories. By this measure, Andhra Pradesh seeks to ensure equal access to education and employment opportunities for all SC communities.

