TRAI Digitizes QoS Reporting: New Automation Streamlines Compliance for Telecoms

In a landmark move aimed at enhancing the transparency, efficiency, and accuracy of quality of service (QoS) compliance in the telecom sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has fully digitized the submission of Performance Monitoring Reports (PMRs). This comes after the release of revised regulations titled “The Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wireline and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024 (06 of 2024)” on August 2, 2024.

These regulations came into effect on October 1, 2024, and are applicable to all telecom service providers offering access and broadband services over both wireline and wireless platforms. The updated framework emphasizes robust data collection, accurate reporting, and prompt compliance as part of TRAI's mission to ensure higher standards of service delivery for Indian telecom users.

Mandatory System Upgrade and Reporting Framework

As per the new regulatory mandate, all telecom service providers were given a period of six months from the notification date to develop or upgrade their internal systems. This system overhaul includes mechanisms for:

Real-time collection of primary performance data

Secure data storage

In-depth data processing and validation

Generation of performance reports

Seamless online submission of these reports to TRAI

To facilitate this process and ensure uniformity in data collection and submission, TRAI issued further directions on September 19, 2024, and January 3, 2025. These directives obligated all service providers to submit their PMRs within fifteen (15) days from the end of each reporting period. Reports must follow the structured format specified by the Authority and include service quality data for wireless access, wireline access, and wireline broadband services.

Automation and Ease of Doing Business

Taking a progressive step towards digital governance and reducing administrative overheads, TRAI has implemented a fully paperless PMR submission system. This transformation marks a significant milestone in regulatory practices by simplifying the reporting process for telecom operators.

Specifically:

Access Service (Wireless): Given the vast volume and complexity of wireless service data, PMR submission has been automated via Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) . This API-based automation ensures large datasets can be transmitted quickly, securely, and without manual intervention.

Access Service (Wireline) and Broadband (Wireline): For these services, TRAI has developed an intuitive web-based PMR portal that allows service providers to upload data through a user-friendly graphical interface.

By March 2025, all telecom service providers successfully submitted their QoS data for the first quarter of 2025 through these automated digital platforms, marking a new era of digital regulatory compliance in India.

Benefits of the Automated System

The digitized PMR submission system is expected to bring numerous benefits, such as:

Improved Data Accuracy: Automation reduces the risk of human errors commonly associated with manual data entry.

Operational Efficiency: Service providers save considerable time and resources through streamlined digital workflows.

Enhanced Compliance Monitoring: TRAI can now access real-time and standardized performance data, enabling quicker identification of service gaps and more timely interventions.

Transparency and Accountability: A standardized digital trail promotes greater accountability in QoS assurance across all telecom operators.

Looking Ahead

TRAI’s move towards automation is part of a larger push to integrate technology in regulatory processes, improve service delivery, and promote ease of doing business within the telecom sector. The automation of QoS reporting serves as a model for other regulatory bodies seeking to modernize and simplify compliance frameworks.

Service providers and stakeholders seeking additional guidance or clarification can reach out to: Shri Tejpal Singh, Advisor (QoS-I), TRAI Email: adv-qos1@trai.gov.in Phone: +91-11-20907759

This digital transformation initiative by TRAI reflects the regulator’s commitment to fostering innovation, reducing red tape, and ensuring high-quality, reliable telecom services for all consumers in India.