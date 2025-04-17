Assault on Officials Amidst Illegal Sand Mining in Bihar

In a startling development in Bihar's Araria district, officials from the mining department were reportedly assaulted by members affiliated with the mining mafia. The altercation occurred on Thursday, as the team attempted to seize a tractor trolley filled with unlawfully mined sand.

The Superintendent of Police, Anjani Kumar, confirmed that the violent incident unfolded in Rampur when officials moved to deter illegal mining activities. The assailants allegedly seized the confiscated vehicle before fleeing, and a police intervention will occur following a formal complaint.

In a separate incident the same day, tragedy struck Bhojpur when a 19-year-old auto driver was shot by unidentified assailants. Bhojpur SP, Raj, noted that the attack happened at close range and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits, though the motive remains unknown.

