Florida State University Shooting: Chaos and Courage

A shooting incident at Florida State University led to multiple victims and the suspect being taken into custody. The university issued an active shooter alert, prompting students to flee or hide. Emergency services responded swiftly, with several victims hospitalized in varying conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallahassee | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:28 IST
A suspect was detained after a shooting at Florida State University, according to a source privy to the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. Multiple victims have been reported, but details about their injuries or the detained individual remain scarce.

The source, not authorized to discuss the investigation, preferred to remain anonymous. Witnesses observed ambulances and law enforcement vehicles swiftly converging on the campus, following an active shooter alert that identified the student union as the scene.

Students evacuated or sheltered in place, relying on official updates. A senior university official reported that at least six people were hospitalized, with conditions ranging from serious to critical. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to secure the area and investigate.

