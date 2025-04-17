Florida State University Shooting: Chaos and Courage

A suspect was detained after a shooting at Florida State University, according to a source privy to the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. Multiple victims have been reported, but details about their injuries or the detained individual remain scarce.

The source, not authorized to discuss the investigation, preferred to remain anonymous. Witnesses observed ambulances and law enforcement vehicles swiftly converging on the campus, following an active shooter alert that identified the student union as the scene.

Students evacuated or sheltered in place, relying on official updates. A senior university official reported that at least six people were hospitalized, with conditions ranging from serious to critical. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to secure the area and investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)