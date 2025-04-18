Tragedy Strikes Florida State University: Two Dead, Five Injured in Campus Shooting

A devastating shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee has left two people dead and at least five wounded. The shooter, suspected to be an FSU student, is currently in custody and receiving medical attention along with the injured victims at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Amidst the chaos, students and frightened parents hid in various campus locations, including a bowling alley and a freight elevator, as gunfire erupted. The campus remains a focal point for law enforcement as the investigation continues, and the suspect's details have not yet been released.

The university's alert system broadcasted the shooter threat, and students and faculty were instructed to avoid certain areas. Events and classes have been canceled in light of the tragedy, reminiscent of a 2014 shooting at the campus library.

(With inputs from agencies.)