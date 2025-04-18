Left Menu

Harvard Morgue Scandal: Guilty Plea from Former Manager

Cedric Lodge, a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager, has agreed to plead guilty to transporting stolen human body parts. Lodge's actions, which took place from 2018 to 2022, led to multiple lawsuits against Harvard, all of which were dismissed. Harvard's dean condemned Lodge's conduct.

Cedric Lodge, who once managed Harvard Medical School's morgue, has entered a guilty plea for transporting stolen body parts. Federal prosecutors announced the plea agreement in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, detailing Lodge's crimes spanning several years.

Authorities revealed that Lodge, from 2018 to 2022, illegally removed and sold cadaver parts from Harvard's morgue. These grim sales took place with the assistance of his wife, who also faced charges. Families of the deceased launched lawsuits against Harvard, but they were ultimately dismissed.

The scandal has elicited strong reactions from Harvard Medical School's leadership. Dean George Daley described Lodge's actions as a profound betrayal and emphasized the institution's commitment to improving oversight and documentation of its cadaver donation program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

