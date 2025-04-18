U.S. Military Targets Houthi Fuel Port in Strategic Strike

The United States military announced a targeted strike on the Ras Isa fuel port in western Yemen, a vital resource for the Iran-backed Houthi militants.

According to a Houthi health ministry spokesman, the attack led to at least 17 deaths and injured numerous port workers. The U.S. Central Command stated on X that its intention was to cripple the Houthis economically while minimizing harm to the Yemeni civilians.

This operation comes amid a series of large-scale U.S. strikes initiated last month against Iran-aligned Houthis, underscoring America's stance on halting Houthi attacks on Red Sea commerce routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)