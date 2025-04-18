U.S. Military Targets Houthi Fuel Port in Strategic Strike
The U.S. military has launched a strategic strike on the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, aiming to cut off fuel supplies to Iran-backed Houthi militants. The attack resulted in casualties, with at least 17 deaths reported. The U.S. aims to economically impact the Houthis without harming Yemen's people.
The United States military announced a targeted strike on the Ras Isa fuel port in western Yemen, a vital resource for the Iran-backed Houthi militants.
According to a Houthi health ministry spokesman, the attack led to at least 17 deaths and injured numerous port workers. The U.S. Central Command stated on X that its intention was to cripple the Houthis economically while minimizing harm to the Yemeni civilians.
This operation comes amid a series of large-scale U.S. strikes initiated last month against Iran-aligned Houthis, underscoring America's stance on halting Houthi attacks on Red Sea commerce routes.
