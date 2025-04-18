NCW Steps In: Addressing Murshidabad's Unrest
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar announced plans to visit riot-affected Murshidabad to meet affected women. The commission has launched an inquiry into violence against women during communal unrest. The violence led to mass displacement, with many seeking refuge across district borders.
In response to recent communal violence in Murshidabad, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar plans to visit the affected areas to engage with the victims. The agency has proactively formed an inquiry committee following reports of horrific incidents against women during the unrest.
The turmoil on April 11 and 12 in places such as Dhulian and Shamsherganj prompted a mass migration of women from these regions, seeking refuge in Malda. The NCW's involvement underscores the significance of addressing the crisis and offering support to those impacted.
Rahatkar will be accompanied by fellow NCW members as they aim to gather firsthand accounts from affected individuals. They will also engage with local authorities, including the district magistrate and police officials, to encourage coordinated efforts in restoring peace and justice in Murshidabad.
