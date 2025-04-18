Left Menu

Escalation in Pakistan: Protests Target KFC Amid Rising Anti-US Sentiment

Recent anti-US sentiment in Pakistan has led to over ten attacks on KFC outlets, resulting in arrests. A KFC employee was killed amidst rising tensions. Islamist party TLP denies official involvement but acknowledges boycott efforts. Western brands face boycotts due to Gaza's ongoing conflict.

In a surge of anti-American sentiment, police have detained numerous individuals in Pakistan following over ten attacks on KFC outlets. The assaults, linked to opposition against Israel's actions in Gaza, sparked significant unrest in major cities including Lahore and Karachi.

A fatal incident occurred when unknown gunmen killed a KFC employee near Lahore. Authorities are investigating possible political motives, while security at KFC locations in Lahore has been heightened due to repeated attacks.

The Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has urged boycotts but denies organizing protests. Recent events highlight the broader impact of geopolitical tensions on Western brands in the region, intensifying ongoing boycotts sparked by the conflict in Gaza.

