Escalation in Pakistan: Protests Target KFC Amid Rising Anti-US Sentiment

In a surge of anti-American sentiment, police have detained numerous individuals in Pakistan following over ten attacks on KFC outlets. The assaults, linked to opposition against Israel's actions in Gaza, sparked significant unrest in major cities including Lahore and Karachi.

A fatal incident occurred when unknown gunmen killed a KFC employee near Lahore. Authorities are investigating possible political motives, while security at KFC locations in Lahore has been heightened due to repeated attacks.

The Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has urged boycotts but denies organizing protests. Recent events highlight the broader impact of geopolitical tensions on Western brands in the region, intensifying ongoing boycotts sparked by the conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)