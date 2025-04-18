Left Menu

Indonesia Eyes Major U.S. Defense Purchase

Indonesia is considering purchasing U.S.-made defense equipment, including fighter jets, after a directive from President Prabowo Subianto. The plan was discussed in a private meeting led by Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, highlighting the country's interest in fast-tracking the import of these weapons.

Indonesia is reportedly exploring the acquisition of billions of dollars' worth of U.S.-manufactured defense equipment, including advanced fighter jets and munitions, as reported by Bloomberg on Friday.

According to sources familiar with the discussion, Indonesia's Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin convened a secret meeting on April 8 with top officials. The session focused on a directive from President Prabowo Subianto, urging officials to pinpoint U.S. weapons suitable for import or eligible for expedited purchase.

The move highlights Indonesia's strategic interest in enhancing its defense capabilities through international partnerships, particularly with the United States.

