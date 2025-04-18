Governor Bose in Malda: A Mission to Support Riot Victims
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visited Malda to meet victims of recent violence in Murshidabad. Despite requests to delay, Bose aims to assess victim conditions and provide recommendations. Three were killed during protests against the Waqf Act, prompting mass displacements to Malda.
In a decisive move, West Bengal Governor, C V Ananda Bose, embarked on a visit to Malda, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to delay. His mission: to meet victims of recent communal violence in Murshidabad district.
The violence, triggered during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulted in the death of three individuals and forced many to seek refuge in Malda. Bose assures that state police and central forces are working in tandem to restore peace and apprehend wrongdoers, with 274 arrests made so far.
Governor Bose plans to visit relief camps, hospitals, and residences, pledging to verify ground reports and submit detailed recommendations for restoring normalcy. His visit to Murshidabad is on the agenda following Malda.
