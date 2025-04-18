Karnataka's Caste Census: A Contentious Debate Unfolds
The release of Karnataka's caste census report has sparked mixed reactions during a special cabinet meeting. While dominant communities oppose the report, calling it unscientific, Dalit and OBC leaders back its release, advocating for transparency. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured a calm discussion, refuting media claims of heated debates.
The recent cabinet meeting in Karnataka has brought the contentious issue of the caste census report to light, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserting that discussions were calm and without opposition. Contrary to media reports of discord, both Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denied any loud arguments among ministers.
The meeting focused on parameters and technical details of the survey, with Ministers seeking further information prior to the next discussion scheduled for May 2. While some expressed reservations about the survey's accuracy and relevance, Siddaramaiah requested ministers to present their views in writing.
The report's release faces opposition from influential communities like Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, whereas Dalit and OBC leaders advocate for transparency, insisting public funds justify its completion. The debates set the stage for a political dispute, questioning the survey's scientific integrity and societal impact.
