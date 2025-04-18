Left Menu

Justice Pursued: Comprehensive Chargesheet Filed in MSRTC Depot Case

Pune police submitted an 893-page chargesheet detailing evidence and witness statements in the MSRTC Swargate bus depot rape case. The document includes multifaceted evidence to strengthen the case against Dattatray Gade, who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman in February. Gade was apprehended using advanced technology and expert assistance.

The Pune police have taken significant steps towards ensuring justice in the MSRTC Swargate bus depot rape case by submitting an extensive 893-page chargesheet.

This document aims to solidify the case against Dattatray Gade, a repeat offender accused of raping a 26-year-old woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus in February.

Gade was apprehended in a coordinated operation involving drones and sniffer dogs, showcasing modern policing techniques. The chargesheet is built on a foundation of robust evidence and 82 witness statements.

