Justice Pursued: Comprehensive Chargesheet Filed in MSRTC Depot Case

The Pune police have taken significant steps towards ensuring justice in the MSRTC Swargate bus depot rape case by submitting an extensive 893-page chargesheet.

This document aims to solidify the case against Dattatray Gade, a repeat offender accused of raping a 26-year-old woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus in February.

Gade was apprehended in a coordinated operation involving drones and sniffer dogs, showcasing modern policing techniques. The chargesheet is built on a foundation of robust evidence and 82 witness statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)