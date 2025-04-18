Justice Pursued: Comprehensive Chargesheet Filed in MSRTC Depot Case
Pune police submitted an 893-page chargesheet detailing evidence and witness statements in the MSRTC Swargate bus depot rape case. The document includes multifaceted evidence to strengthen the case against Dattatray Gade, who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman in February. Gade was apprehended using advanced technology and expert assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Pune police have taken significant steps towards ensuring justice in the MSRTC Swargate bus depot rape case by submitting an extensive 893-page chargesheet.
This document aims to solidify the case against Dattatray Gade, a repeat offender accused of raping a 26-year-old woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus in February.
Gade was apprehended in a coordinated operation involving drones and sniffer dogs, showcasing modern policing techniques. The chargesheet is built on a foundation of robust evidence and 82 witness statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Knife Evidence Links Attacker to Assault on Actor Saif Ali Khan
Court Acquits Accused Due to Lack of Evidence in Harassment Case
Gaza Under Siege: Mounting Evidence of Forcible Transfer and War Crimes
Swedish Probe Finds No Conclusive Evidence Against Chinese Ship in Baltic Cable Damage
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Allegations Without Evidence