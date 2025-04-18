Left Menu

Operation Poonch: Battling the Resurgence of Terrorism

Security forces in the Poonch district have intensified their operation to locate terrorists after a recent encounter. Despite a brief exchange of fire, the combing operation supported by aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs persists. Authorities affirm terrorism as a revived threat in the region with measures to address it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:24 IST
Operation Poonch: Battling the Resurgence of Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security personnel continue their relentless pursuit of terrorists across Poonch district as the operation enters its fifth day. Authorities report heightened efforts to identify and secure areas with suspected terrorist activity, responding to a re-escalation of threats over the past two years.

According to Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, the region has intensified its efforts, supported by a coordinated approach involving various security forces. The operation includes ground and aerial resources, aiming to strategically combat and contain the terrorist threat.

IGP Tuti remains optimistic, emphasizing the improvement in operational capabilities and intelligence sharing. He reassures that although terrorists aim to disrupt regional stability, the reinforced security measures are in place to counter their attempts efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025