Operation Poonch: Battling the Resurgence of Terrorism

Security personnel continue their relentless pursuit of terrorists across Poonch district as the operation enters its fifth day. Authorities report heightened efforts to identify and secure areas with suspected terrorist activity, responding to a re-escalation of threats over the past two years.

According to Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, the region has intensified its efforts, supported by a coordinated approach involving various security forces. The operation includes ground and aerial resources, aiming to strategically combat and contain the terrorist threat.

IGP Tuti remains optimistic, emphasizing the improvement in operational capabilities and intelligence sharing. He reassures that although terrorists aim to disrupt regional stability, the reinforced security measures are in place to counter their attempts efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)