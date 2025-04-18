High-Level Shake-Up: New Appointments in Indian Bureaucracy

The Indian government has announced a series of top-level bureaucratic reshuffles, including the appointment of Arvind Shrivastava as the new Revenue Secretary. Currently an Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Shrivastava is a 1994 batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre.

In a wave of appointments cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam will now serve as Secretary of the Department of Expenditure, succeeding Manoj Govil, who moves to Secretary (Coordination) at the Cabinet Secretariat.

Additionally, Vivek Aggarwal, an IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been named Secretary of the Ministry of Culture. Previously, he served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue and held the position of Director at the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND). These changes are part of a broader effort to reposition key government roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)