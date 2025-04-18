Tensions Escalate: Bedouin Communities Under Siege in the West Bank

Fatima Abu Naim, a resident of the West Bank, is facing escalating pressure from Jewish settlers. Her family's sheep have been targeted, and they've been forcibly told to leave their land.

Reports indicate widespread settler violence particularly affecting Bedouin herding communities, with incidents of arson and land theft, according to the United Nations.

The Israeli government's silence and lack of legal recourse for Palestinians compound the issue, as settlers expand their land holdings, exacerbating long-standing regional tensions.

