Delhi's 'Lady Don' and Her Alleged Role in Seelampur Stabbing

Delhi Police is investigating a 17-year-old's murder allegedly linked to Zikra, known locally as the 'lady don'. Zikra, a bouncer for a jailed gangster's wife, is suspected of forming a gang and retaliating after an attack on her cousin. Security in Seelampur is heightened as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:36 IST
Delhi's 'Lady Don' and Her Alleged Role in Seelampur Stabbing
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police are thoroughly investigating the role of a woman named Zikra, notoriously known as the 'lady don,' following the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Seelampur, North-East Delhi. Zikra, who once served as a bouncer for the wife of an incarcerated gangster, is a key figure in the probe.

In a tragic turn of events, Kunal was murdered on Thursday evening, leading to the identification of suspects Sahil and Rehan, thanks to CCTV footage. According to police, Zikra was present at the crime scene, sparking further suspicion. Although detained for questioning, she hasn't been formally arrested yet.

The murder, potentially revenge-driven, follows an earlier attack on Zikra's cousin. Community members allege that Zikra leads a gang, causing fear and unrest in the Seelampur area. Security has been intensified, and the case continues to fuel political tensions between the BJP and AAP over Delhi's law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

