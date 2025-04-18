Left Menu

Unveiling Secrets: The RFK Assassination Files Released

Around 10,000 pages of documents regarding Senator Robert F Kennedy's 1968 assassination have been disclosed. This release follows a mandate by President Trump to reveal national secrets. The files can now be reviewed by the public, marking a significant moment in understanding the historical event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Approximately 10,000 pages of records related to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy have been released to the public. This major disclosure follows an order by President Donald Trump to reveal national secrets, aiming to increase transparency in this historic case.

In a statement, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard emphasized that the release of the RFK files would "shine a long-overdue light on the truth." For the first time, the American people will have the opportunity to review the federal government's investigation into Kennedy's tragic death, thanks to the efforts led by President Trump.

The US National Archives and Records Administration has made approximately 229 files available on its website. This development provides a deeper insight into one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

