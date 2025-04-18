Chaos at the CFPB: Marathon Hours and Allegations of Misconduct
Gavin Kliger, from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, allegedly demanded 36-hour work marathons to process mass firings at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. A sworn statement from a CFPB employee describes Kliger's intense pressure on the team, criticizing their pace and competence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:50 IST
Tensions ran high at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as a member of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency allegedly demanded 36-hour work shifts to expedite Thursday's mass firings.
In a sworn statement presented in federal court, an anonymous CFPB employee accused DOGE member Gavin Kliger of exerting immense pressure on staff for rapid processing of termination notices.
Kliger reportedly lashed out at those he perceived as lagging, labeling them as incompetent during the grueling marathon of work hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement