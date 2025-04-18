Chaos at the CFPB: Marathon Hours and Allegations of Misconduct

Tensions ran high at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as a member of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency allegedly demanded 36-hour work shifts to expedite Thursday's mass firings.

In a sworn statement presented in federal court, an anonymous CFPB employee accused DOGE member Gavin Kliger of exerting immense pressure on staff for rapid processing of termination notices.

Kliger reportedly lashed out at those he perceived as lagging, labeling them as incompetent during the grueling marathon of work hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)