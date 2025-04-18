Left Menu

Chaos at the CFPB: Marathon Hours and Allegations of Misconduct

Gavin Kliger, from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, allegedly demanded 36-hour work marathons to process mass firings at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. A sworn statement from a CFPB employee describes Kliger's intense pressure on the team, criticizing their pace and competence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:50 IST
Chaos at the CFPB: Marathon Hours and Allegations of Misconduct

Tensions ran high at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as a member of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency allegedly demanded 36-hour work shifts to expedite Thursday's mass firings.

In a sworn statement presented in federal court, an anonymous CFPB employee accused DOGE member Gavin Kliger of exerting immense pressure on staff for rapid processing of termination notices.

Kliger reportedly lashed out at those he perceived as lagging, labeling them as incompetent during the grueling marathon of work hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025