Delhi Police Safety Blitz: Night Operation Nets Hundreds

The Delhi Police's recent public safety initiative led to over 1,400 people detained and 107 vehicles seized, officials reported on Friday.

The overnight operation, aimed at tackling anti-social activities, involved significant police deployment with patrols and foot operations in crime-prone areas of Delhi.

This crackdown led to the confiscation of illegal arms and drugs, and multiple arrests under various legal provisions, highlighting continued efforts to ensure public safety in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)