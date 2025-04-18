Delhi Police Safety Blitz: Night Operation Nets Hundreds
The Delhi Police undertook a city-wide safety operation resulting in over 1,400 detentions and the impounding of 107 vehicles. Conducted overnight, the initiative targeted anti-social elements, seizing illegal arms and substances, with numerous individuals arrested under various acts.
The Delhi Police's recent public safety initiative led to over 1,400 people detained and 107 vehicles seized, officials reported on Friday.
The overnight operation, aimed at tackling anti-social activities, involved significant police deployment with patrols and foot operations in crime-prone areas of Delhi.
This crackdown led to the confiscation of illegal arms and drugs, and multiple arrests under various legal provisions, highlighting continued efforts to ensure public safety in the capital.
