Karnataka's Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade: A Success Story

The Karnataka Excise Department has intensified its efforts to combat illegal liquor trade, amassing over 1,09,000 arrests and substantial seizures of illicit alcohol. The initiative spans financial years 2023 to 2026, focusing on unauthorized liquor activities across the state, as revealed by Excise Minister R B Timmapur.

The drive led to 1,84,570 raids, uncovering 9,179 non-bailable and 91,968 bailable cases under the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965. Minister Timmapur clarified that no student alcohol addiction cases were reported, thanks to stringent enforcement of laws prohibiting the sale to minors.

Efforts include regular patrols on highways, intelligence gathering, and joint operations with police and forest departments. Furthermore, public awareness campaigns aim to educate about the dangers of alcohol addiction, ensuring a holistic approach to tackling illegal liquor trade.

