28 Years On: Sarla Mishra's Case Reopens for Justice

The family of late Congress leader Sarla Mishra hopes for justice as a court orders a re-investigation into her death 28 years later. Judicial Magistrate Palak Rai deemed the police's closure report incomplete. Mishra was found with severe burn injuries in 1997, leading to her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new chapter opens in the case of late Congress leader Sarla Mishra, as her family hopes for justice with the latest court order for a re-investigation 28 years after her passing. Judicial Magistrate First Class Palak Rai ordered a fresh probe, citing the police's closure report as incomplete.

Sarla Mishra was discovered with severe burn injuries at her government residence in Bhopal on February 14, 1997. She succumbed to her injuries five days later at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Her brother Anurag Mishra, speaking to PTI, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision to accept their points and objections.

The family alleges that police prematurely concluded the case as a suicide during the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh. Anurag Mishra vehemently believes his sister was murdered and trusts the judicial process will deliver justice. Political figures welcome the new investigation, including Digvijaya Singh, who maintains transparency regarding prior probes, including those by the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

