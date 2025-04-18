Left Menu

Outrage Over Brutal Assault on Woman Lawyer in Maharashtra

A woman lawyer, Dnyaneshwari Anjan, was allegedly beaten up by a village head and his supporters in Maharashtra's Beed district for complaining about noise pollution. The incident sparked political outrage and criticism of the state government's failure to ensure women's safety, highlighting deteriorating law and order conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:13 IST
In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a woman lawyer, Dnyaneshwari Anjan, was brutally assaulted in Maharashtra's Beed district on Friday. The alleged attack was carried out by a village head, commonly known as a sarpanch, and his supporters, following Anjan's complaint to the police over noise pollution originating from a nearby temple.

The horrific nature of the assault, which involved the use of pipes and wooden sticks, left Anjan with severe injuries, photos of which have gone viral, igniting widespread condemnation on social media. Political leaders across the spectrum have also criticized the incident, singling out the BJP-led government's inability to protect women in the state.

Prominent political figures, including Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP's Amol Kolhe, have called out Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to maintain law and order, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators. The case against the accused remains open, with no arrests made yet, further fueling public and political discontent.

