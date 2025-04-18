Intrigue and Betrayal: Arrest Made in Bihar Contract Killing

A sensational arrest was made in Bihar's Kaimur district, as police took Munna Pandey into custody for his alleged involvement in organizing a contract killing. The arrest follows the violent death of 50-year-old Bhoga Bind, who was allegedly targeted by hitmen hired from Uttar Pradesh.

Details emerged implicating Pandey, who reportedly confessed to his part in the crime during police interrogation. It was revealed that Pandey had been embroiled in an extramarital affair with the victim's wife, a situation that escalated after Bind publicly abused him.

According to Pradeep Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pandey admitted to paying Rs 50,000 to the contract killers. Search operations at his premises yielded a pistol and ammunition. Authorities are now focused on capturing the hired killers to conclude their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)