Left Menu

Intrigue and Betrayal: Arrest Made in Bihar Contract Killing

A man was arrested for allegedly orchestrating the contract killing of Bhoga Bind in Bihar, India. Munna Pandey, who had an extramarital affair with Bind's wife, admitted to hiring contract killers from Uttar Pradesh. A case was filed based on a complaint by the victim's son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhabhua | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:47 IST
Intrigue and Betrayal: Arrest Made in Bihar Contract Killing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sensational arrest was made in Bihar's Kaimur district, as police took Munna Pandey into custody for his alleged involvement in organizing a contract killing. The arrest follows the violent death of 50-year-old Bhoga Bind, who was allegedly targeted by hitmen hired from Uttar Pradesh.

Details emerged implicating Pandey, who reportedly confessed to his part in the crime during police interrogation. It was revealed that Pandey had been embroiled in an extramarital affair with the victim's wife, a situation that escalated after Bind publicly abused him.

According to Pradeep Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pandey admitted to paying Rs 50,000 to the contract killers. Search operations at his premises yielded a pistol and ammunition. Authorities are now focused on capturing the hired killers to conclude their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025