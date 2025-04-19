Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Wedding Party Fatally Plunges into Gorge

Five individuals lost their lives when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Chamoli district amid harsh weather conditions. Rescue operations were hindered by continuous rain and darkness. Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to severe weather warnings, while assistance is being provided to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 19-04-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, five people died when their car plunged into a gorge in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, as they returned from a wedding ceremony on Friday. The accident occurred against the backdrop of severe storms and heavy rain that have battered the region.

District Magistrate Dr. Sandeep Tiwari reported that rescue efforts were hampered by adverse weather and darkness. Despite these challenges, teams from the State Disaster Response Force, police, and revenue department have been working to recover the victims' bodies from the site.

The crash, which happened between 6 and 7 pm, came to the authorities' attention late due to poor weather conditions. In response, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered condolences and instructed officials to aid the victims' families financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

