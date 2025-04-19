Escalation in Yemen: US Airstrike Hits Houthi-Controlled Oil Port
A US airstrike on Yemen's Houthi-controlled Ras Isa oil port killed 74, marking a major escalation in President Trump's campaign against the group. The attack, aiming to disrupt Houthi funding, comes amid US-Iran negotiations. This marks a significant intensification compared to previous US actions under President Biden.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A US airstrike has targeted an important oil port controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels, resulting in more than 70 fatalities, according to the Iranian-backed group. The strike represents a significant escalation in the military campaign initiated by President Donald Trump last month against the Houthis.
The attack on the Ras Isa port ignited enormous fireballs in the sky and reduced tanker trucks to fiery wrecks. This marks the first time US forces have targeted a Houthi-controlled oil facility in their new offensive. The timing coincides with imminent US-Iran negotiations over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, tied to the Yemen campaign.
The US aims to undermine the Houthis due to their assaults on Red Sea shipping lanes and Israeli targets. The strike at a critical fuel import hub serving Houthi-controlled areas could severely impact daily life, analysts warn. The Houthis condemned the attack as 'unjustified aggression' against civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New US-Iran Negotiations Signal Glimmer of Hope for Ailing Economy
President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China, reports AP.
Devastation in Yemen: US Airstrikes Ignite Red Sea Crisis
Hope on the Horizon: Shirin Ebadi's Insights into US-Iran Negotiations
Satellite images show destroyed tanks and vehicles at Yemen port hit by US airstrikes as oil leaks into the Red Sea, reports AP.