Tragedy Strikes at Cockfighting Venue in Manabi
At least 12 people were killed in an attack at a cockfighting ring in Ecuador's Manabi province. The police are investigating and gathering information to identify the perpetrators. Several injured individuals were also taken to health centers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 02:12 IST
An overnight attack claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals in Ecuador's coastal province of Manabi. The grim incident occurred at a cockfighting ring, a location notorious for gathering crowds to watch rooster fights.
While the police have corroborated the casualty numbers, they remain tight-lipped about the count of injured victims transported to nearby health facilities.
Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation. As forensic and investigation units work tirelessly at the scene, their focus is on collecting crucial evidence to unmask the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
