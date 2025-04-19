Tragedy Strikes at Cockfighting Venue in Manabi

An overnight attack claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals in Ecuador's coastal province of Manabi. The grim incident occurred at a cockfighting ring, a location notorious for gathering crowds to watch rooster fights.

While the police have corroborated the casualty numbers, they remain tight-lipped about the count of injured victims transported to nearby health facilities.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation. As forensic and investigation units work tirelessly at the scene, their focus is on collecting crucial evidence to unmask the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act.

