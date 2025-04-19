Dentist Arrested in Shocking Child Trafficking Case

The Mumbai police have apprehended a woman dentist from Kolkata over her alleged involvement in a child trafficking case, according to an official report released on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Reshma Santosh Kumar Banerjee, was arrested by officers from the Wadala Truck Terminus police station. In a strategic operation, they successfully rescued a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

This development follows a complaint received in May 2024 by a contractor regarding the abduction of his son-in-law and toddler grandson. During the investigation, it was revealed that the child was sold for Rs 1.6 lakh by his father to the accused, alongside accomplices Asma Shaikh, Sharif Shaikh, and Asha Pawar, at a railway station in Odisha. The breakthrough came on April 5 when information led the police to Bhubaneswar, identifying the woman, who was later tracked to Kolkata, and confirming her involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)