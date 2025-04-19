Left Menu

Dentist Arrested in Shocking Child Trafficking Case

Mumbai police arrested a woman dentist from Kolkata accused of child trafficking. Reshma Santosh Kumar Banerjee was apprehended after a probe into the abduction of a toddler led to her involvement. The operation also rescued a two-year-old boy and an unidentified three-year-old girl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 08:17 IST
The Mumbai police have apprehended a woman dentist from Kolkata over her alleged involvement in a child trafficking case, according to an official report released on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Reshma Santosh Kumar Banerjee, was arrested by officers from the Wadala Truck Terminus police station. In a strategic operation, they successfully rescued a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

This development follows a complaint received in May 2024 by a contractor regarding the abduction of his son-in-law and toddler grandson. During the investigation, it was revealed that the child was sold for Rs 1.6 lakh by his father to the accused, alongside accomplices Asma Shaikh, Sharif Shaikh, and Asha Pawar, at a railway station in Odisha. The breakthrough came on April 5 when information led the police to Bhubaneswar, identifying the woman, who was later tracked to Kolkata, and confirming her involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

