The Tumultuous Path of Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks

Iran and the U.S. are set for another round of discussions in Rome regarding Iran's advancing nuclear program. The historical timeline outlines the fluctuating diplomatic relations between the two nations since Iran's initial acquisition of nuclear technology under the 'Atoms for Peace' program in 1967.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In what marks a crucial development, Iran and the United States are scheduled to engage in a fresh series of talks in Rome this Saturday, aiming to address the soaring tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

Historically mired in contention, the nuclear issue dates back to 1967 when Iran received its Tehran Research Reactor under the U.S.-led 'Atoms for Peace' initiative. The storyline since then has been fraught with geopolitical twists, from the Revolution in 1979 to the secret Natanz facility revelation in 2002, and beyond.

While past agreements, such as the 2015 nuclear deal, brought temporary relief, subsequent unilateral decisions and escalating regional conflicts have perpetuated the discord. As both nations navigate a volatile Middle East landscape, the upcoming negotiations could reshape the contours of their complex relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

