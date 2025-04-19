Tragedy Strikes Florida State: A Sheriff's Deputy Stepson Accused in Shooting

In a shocking turn of events at Florida State University, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, stepson of a respected sheriff's deputy, stands accused of a deadly shooting spree that claimed two lives and injured six. The incident has shocked the community and raised numerous questions about how Ikner, a political science student, became an alleged assailant.

Authorities report that Ikner, once closely associated with the sheriff's office through a youth advisory council, allegedly used his stepmother's former service weapon to perpetrate the attack. As the investigation unfolds, his decision not to cooperate leaves the motive a mystery, further complicating the prosecutorial process.

Jessica Ikner, his stepmother, was on duty miles away as the tragedy unfolded. Her history with the sheriff's office offers no hint of such turmoil, and the family's silence adds to the unfolding narrative, as they grapple with the tragic event and its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)